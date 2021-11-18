Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Carriage Services worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Carriage Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Carriage Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Carriage Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Carriage Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

CSV has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $863.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

