Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,090,000 after purchasing an additional 288,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 167,018 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

