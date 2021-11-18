Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,376 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 183,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,118,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after acquiring an additional 525,288 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.87. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

