Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,176 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCRN. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

CCRN stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

