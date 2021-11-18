Northern Trust Corp Sells 7,795 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Copa were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Copa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Copa in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

NYSE CPA opened at $71.78 on Thursday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $94.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.93. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

