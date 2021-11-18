Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of I-Mab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of I-Mab stock opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

