Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,274 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.13% of Intersect ENT worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.47.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

