NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$13.56 on Wednesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.00 and a 1 year high of C$13.65. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.39, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.14.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

