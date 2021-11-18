NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

