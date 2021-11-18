Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Down 56.0% in October

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the October 14th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRYYF remained flat at $$24.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

NRYYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cheuvreux upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Norway Royal Salmon AS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

