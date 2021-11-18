Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.940-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$123 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.50 million.
Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,683. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $141.68.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
