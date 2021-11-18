Nova Vision Acquisition (NASDAQ:NOVVU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVVU) traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.45. 1,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 12,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $154,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $358,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $405,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the third quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $818,000.

