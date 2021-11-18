Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $341.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVO opened at $114.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

