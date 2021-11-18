NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.70

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $13.03. NSK shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 2,344 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 2.43%.

About NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

