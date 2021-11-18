Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.
Shares of NUE opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.