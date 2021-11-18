Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.42.

Shares of NUE opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor has a 12-month low of $47.94 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

