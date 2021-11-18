Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will announce $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.41. Nutrien posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 787.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on NTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Nutrien by 25.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,902 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. The company had a trading volume of 50,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,828. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.