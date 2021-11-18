Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.14.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

