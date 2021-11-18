Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 78,714 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 100.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,714 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 235.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 78.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 69,068 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Johnny D. Randel sold 2,305 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $93,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last 90 days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of STEP opened at $48.89 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $55.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

