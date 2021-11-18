Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,685 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,177 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $5,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

FCF has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

