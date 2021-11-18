Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,121 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 67.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

