Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of American Woodmark worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.7% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 8,203.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,165. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.15.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

