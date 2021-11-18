Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Kelly Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kelly Services by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Kelly Services by 34.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

