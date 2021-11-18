Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Nelnet worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in Nelnet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 15,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Nelnet by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $86.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $87.85. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

