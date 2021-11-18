Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Down 51.9% in October

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 100,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,103. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $878,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $310,000.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.