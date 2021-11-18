Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Up 72.6% in October

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 72.6% from the October 14th total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 179.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.55% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $24.77 million for the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain; Northeast; Southern; and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment include Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment comprises Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.