NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 329.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after buying an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.24.

NVDA opened at $320.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.44 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.37 and a 200-day moving average of $204.68. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

