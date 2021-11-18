NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.37 and its 200-day moving average is $204.68. The company has a market cap of $729.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $323.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NVIDIA stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 570.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.34.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

