Oak Harvest Investment Services Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 1,421,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,602,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NYSE KO opened at $55.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

