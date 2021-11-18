Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 309,691 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 337,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 123,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.76 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $239.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

