Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 98,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $465.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $429.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.