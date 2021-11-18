Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

DIA opened at $359.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.21 and a 200 day moving average of $347.85. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $292.20 and a 12 month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

