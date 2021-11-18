Oak Harvest Investment Services Invests $233,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,639.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 166.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $194,797,000 after buying an additional 182,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,089.01 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $443.50 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $902.53 and its 200 day moving average is $743.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,400,673.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,445,610 shares of company stock worth $2,639,014,401 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $744.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.