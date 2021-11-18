Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 1332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 143.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.87%.

OCSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $71,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.