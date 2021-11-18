Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.53

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 9394 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $514.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

