Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,871 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 36,021 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.86 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $415.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

