Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Acquires $28,320.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 880,573 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

