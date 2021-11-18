Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Short Interest Up 133.3% in October

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,591. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry; brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry; inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry; links and head caps for the military sector; and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.