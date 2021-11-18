Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.69 million and $126.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00005212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,289 coins and its circulating supply is 562,973 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

