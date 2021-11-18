ON (NYSE:ONON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. ON updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ON stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 33,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,692. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

ONON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Financial Group raised shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONON. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

