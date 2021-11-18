ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to Hold by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.

ON stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

