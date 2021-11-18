ON (NYSE:ONON) Upgraded to Hold by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Financial Group upgraded ON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.11.
ON stock opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.