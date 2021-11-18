OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman Acquires 1,000 Shares

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.73 per share, with a total value of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.43. 1,645,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.90. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after purchasing an additional 688,702 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OneMain by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 50,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth $45,371,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

