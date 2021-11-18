Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$131.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$131.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ONEXF. CIBC lowered Onex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $73.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.3161 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.68%.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

