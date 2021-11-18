Oppenheimer Comments on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE)’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

CYBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$15.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBN opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $279.90 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80. CYBIN INC. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $11,036,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $1,646,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $463,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Company Profile

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

