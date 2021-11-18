Oppenheimer Weighs in on Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.55). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.39%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRBP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 998,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

