OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 523.29 and a beta of 0.47. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $292,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $247,067.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,206. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

