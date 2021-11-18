OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OPTN opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

