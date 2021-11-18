Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $261.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle has a 52 week low of $55.56 and a 52 week high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

