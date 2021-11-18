Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Jon Carl Serbousek Purchases 1,670 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) CEO Jon Carl Serbousek purchased 1,670 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Orthofix Medical stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 170,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,073. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $592.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 85.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,673 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

