OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $97.45 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $84.29 and a 52 week high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 7,921 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total value of $770,634.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,603.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,589 shares of company stock worth $7,648,147 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

