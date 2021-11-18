OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys New Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its position in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after buying an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 175,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 38,084 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Merida Merger Corp. I in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

MCMJ traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 31,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,401. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.27.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

